New delegate general for Quebec visits Plattsburgh, pushes trade

The new delegate general for Quebec made a stop in New York's North Country Thursday.

Catherine Loubier met with the North Country Chamber of Commerce and other business leaders to talk about the importance of trade and partnerships among New York State and Quebec. New York is Quebec's number one trade partner and export market.

Officials say the relationship results in roughly 700,000 jobs in the state and nearly 8,000 in Clinton County.

Loubier discussed holding sales meeting for Quebec companies in the U.S. to show clients what there is to offer in the region.

"Putting more people in the same room, I think, will help us strategically of course, and we have all the tools to do that -- will help us to generate more sales on one side and the other of the border and to attract more business, more investments," she said.

About 180 Canadian companies do business in Clinton County and another joined the list just Wednesday. Clinton County officials approved a deal that will rent space at Plattsburgh International Airport to Novacab, a Montreal manufacturer of hybrid energy-storage systems.