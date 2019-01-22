New ECHO exhibit features animatronic dinosaurs

Dinosaurs have invaded Burlington-- or at least part of it. Our Cat Viglienzoni dives deeper into the new mini "Jurassic Park" inside ECHO.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: We are at ECHO in Burlington with Cailee Smith. So, I think it's a little bit of a blast from the past going on right now!

Cailee Smith/ECHO: Yes, definitely, from all the way back in the Cretaceous. So this is our Age of Dinosaurs exhibit. It's going to be here through the beginning of May. And it has animatronic dinosaurs that really almost a look alive. Like the Apatosaurus back here.

Cat Viglienzoni: So why dinosaurs?

Cailee Smith: Well, of course, everyone loves dinosaurs. And it's a great hook to bring kids into science. But it's also a great opportunity to talk about biology and the changes of our planet over time. And to explore unique adaptations of animals. From T. rex to the sauropods to the triceratops. There are a whole bunch of adaptations for survival that you can really appreciate when you observe them here in our exhibit. Not everyone realizes that Tyrannosaurus rex was often hunched over at the hips and then have a chance to see that here, as well as many other things. So it will be a really fun experience and will hopefully get people thinking like paleontologists.

Cat Viglienzoni: And to talk about the progression of dinosaurs.

Cailee Smith: Yes! So there is a fascinating timeline that we have at the entryway of the exhibit. These guys are really successful for millions of years and it hadn't been for that meteor strike they might have even live longer. And to see that progression of the early guys that were only like 3-feet tall all the way through gigantic Tyrannosaurus that were 13 feet at the hip. And then those Tyrannosaurs and raptors eventually led to birds. So we are among dinosaurs still today.

Cat Viglienzoni: You were talking about the animatronics, so I actually want to take this over to this part of the exhibit over here.

Cailee Smith: Oh, this is so fun.

Cat Viglienzoni: So, I have done many things in my career, but drive a dinosaur has not yet been one of them. Until today!

Cailee Smith: We have a chance to appreciate how they might have moved. But now we can actually control one of the animatronic dinosaurs for ourselves.

Cat Viglienzoni: I imagine this will be a hit with the kids.

Cailee Smith: Oh, I'm sure. We've been having fun with it already. So you can do things like move its arms and see how those might have moved.

Cat Viglienzoni: And if I choose the body?

Cailee Smith: The body kind of moves a little bit up and down.

Cat Viglienzoni: Oh, very cool.

Cailee Smith: And if you press one of these top ones we can even have it open its mouth and make one of these sounds. Let's do this one. (Pause) So we get to appreciate the movement but also have a little bit of fun with robotics and other STEM ideas at the same time.

Cat Viglienzoni: I was going to say, I think some people, they see the animatronic ones and they go, 'Well, that's pretty cool.' Now, we get to actually see the man behind the curtain if you will.

Cailee Smith: Yeah, how it works on the inside, which is really neat and fun to appreciate, as well. And hopefully, we'll capture some different imaginations in a different way.

Cat Viglienzoni: I'm going to try a different sound. (Pause)

Cailee Smith: So much fun!