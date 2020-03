International stars will be flying through the air on Saturday night.

The New England Center for Circus Arts' 10th Annual Circus Spectacular is bringing world-class entertainment to Brattleboro.

There will be tight wire dancing, aerial rings, a mime and so much more.

Organizers say to wear your party attire, and get ready to raise funds for outreach and scholarships.

Tickets are between 15 and 50 dollars.

The show begins at 7:30 PM at the training center in Brattleboro.