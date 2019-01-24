New England College to hold ribbon-cutting for Esports arena

New England College is going to open an Esports Arena for students who will compete against other colleges in the region in a variety of live-action online games.

A ribbon-cutting is planned Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Henniker college's Simon Center.

Esports - competition using video games - has grown in popularity. New England College officials say it can build on the success of the school's various degree programs, such as game design.

