New England Episcopal bishops condemn Trump's church visit

Episcopal bishops from around New England are speaking out against President Donald Trump's visit to visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington this week.

The bishops in a statement Tuesday called the visit Monday, during which Trump held a Bible, as “disgraceful and morally repugnant.” The church had suffered minor damage during protests against the killing of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died after a police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes.

The bishops say Trump appeared to be claiming Christian endorsement and imply Episcopal Church endorsement.

