New England feeling the effects of the polar vortex

The polar vortex that's bringing misery to the upper Midwest is making an appearance in northern New England, where some places will struggle to reach the single digits.

The National Weather Service projects that the town of Allagash, Maine, will see a high of just 2 degrees on Thursday after temperatures plunged overnight into subzero territory. Parts of the region are under wind chill advisories through mid-day Thursday.

Meteorologist Andy Pohl from the National Weather Service said New England is on the fringe of the polar vortex but that the temperatures won't be approaching record territory.

He said the deep freeze on Thursday will be followed by a warming trend with highs in the 40s early next week in southern Maine and New Hampshire.

