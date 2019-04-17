New Exit 16 traffic pattern slowed down in court

An environmental group is looking to the Vermont Supreme Court Wednesday to stop a road construction plan in Colchester.

It's been a legal battle for years with the Conservation Law Foundation saying they're concerned about water runoff into a local stream.

VTrans is looking to create what's called a "diverging diamond" for Exit 16 off Interstate 89. The $8 million traffic project is needed for Costco to open its gas station.

VTrans reps say despite the court case, they're moving forward and look to start construction next spring.

The appeal was argued Wednesday before the high court.