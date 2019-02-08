New Filmmakers Documentary Tour starts Friday in Burlington

This weekend is the second annual Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival statewide tour.

The top two documentaries from the 2018 festival will be screened at seven selected venues across Vermont. "Dateline-Saigon" and "All the Wild Horses" will be featured at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Friday night in Burlington.

Jay Craven is the artistic director for the MNFF. He joined our Scott Fleishman to discuss the documentaries. Watch the video for the full interview.