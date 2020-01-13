New Hampshire AG issues warning about letter scam

New Hampshire's attorney general has issued a warning about a fake letter that uses his name and appears to notify recipients about a legal proceeding initiated against them.

The letter appears to be on a Department of Justice letterhead and requests a payment from the recipient as part of the legal proceedings. The forged letter included missing words. It says “we assume you guilty" and “you are not allowed to visit United States of America" as long as the debt isn't paid.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said his office would under no circumstances notify anyone by mail that they've been charged with a crime.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

