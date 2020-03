Officials from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services are expected to hold a press conference regarding coronavirus on Sunday.

The briefing is scheduled for 10:30 AM.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan and DHHS Commisioner Lori Shibinette will be speaking about the new cases of COVID-19 that have been diagnosed in the state.

On March 7, New Hampshire DHHS announced presumptive positive test results for a total of four cases in the state.