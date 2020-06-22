New Hampshire Fish and Game seeks bear in unprovoked attack

New Hampshire Fish and Game officers are trying to trap a bear that injured a man in Canaan in what is being called a rare, unprovoked attack.

Fish and Game Lt. Jim Kneeland says the man had deep cuts from the encounter but he managed to scare the bear off. Kneeland says bear incidents usually occur when a bear is cornered and tries to get out of a situation where it feels trapped.

The victim was not identified. If the bear involved in the attack is found it will be euthanized.

