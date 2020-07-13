New Hampshire Food Bank on track to hand out record number of food

A huge increase in demand, driven in large part by the coronavirus pandemic, is proving to be a challenge for the New Hampshire Food Bank.

If current demand keeps up, food bank officials estimate they will hand out a one-year record of 20 million pounds of food by the end of the year, according to WMUR-TV.

Distribution has increased by about 50% compared with this time last year, officials said.

The nonprofit says most of the new people who have come to them for help in recent months are families affected by the pandemic.

“There are people who have been gainfully employed that all of a sudden don’t have an income coming in that they were used to having," according to Nancy Mellitt, the food bank’s director of development.

7/12/2020 5:05:35 PM (GMT -4:00)