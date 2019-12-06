New Hampshire Guard unit getting ready to go to Afghanistan

A New Hampshire Army National Guard aviation unit is preparing to head to Afghanistan.

A deployment ceremony is scheduled Saturday for the guard's Operational Support Airlift, Detachment 18, in Concord.

Based in Concord, the fixed-wing aviation unit is scheduled to deploy to Afghanistan soon.

The seven-man detachment will conduct aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for Special Operations command in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

The unit reports to Fort Bliss, Texas, next week for mobilization training.

This marks the detachment's fourth deployment, and second to Afghanistan, in 12 years. It deployed there in 2010.

