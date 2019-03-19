New Hampshire House gives initial OK to sports betting

The New Hampshire House has given preliminary approval to legalizing sports betting in the state.

The House voted 269-82 on Tuesday to send a legalization bill to its Finance Committee, where leaders say it likely will be incorporated into their two-year proposed state budget.

The bill would legalize betting on professional sports and most Division I college sports, excluding games involving New Hampshire schools. Both mobile and retail gambling would be allowed, producing an estimated $7.5 million for education in fiscal year 2021, and $13.5 million two years later.

Supporters argued legalizing sports betting will bring black market activity to the surface and provide support for problem gamblers through a new Council for Responsible Gambling. Opponents argue it continues the state's reliance on problematic revenue sources.

