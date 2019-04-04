New Hampshire House passes pot legalization bill

New Hampshire's House lawmakers have passed a bill to legalize recreational marijuana, though support has dropped since an earlier preliminary vote.

The final House vote Thursday to send the bill to the Senate was 200-163, compared to the 209-147 vote in February to send the bill to the House Ways and Means Committee. Even if it passes the Senate by a wide margin, support in the House falls short of the two-thirds majority that would be needed to override Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's promised veto.

Thursday's debate focused mainly on the financial aspects of the bill, which calls for a 5% tax on wholesale sales and 9% tax on retail sales.

Ten states have legalized recreational marijuana and several others are considering it this year.

