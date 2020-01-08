New Hampshire House passes red-flag gun bill

New Hampshire is moving closer to allowing police or family members to petition a court to temporarily take away guns from people who may present a danger to themselves or others.

As the legislative session got underway Wednesday, the House passed a bill that would make New Hampshire the 18th state to pass a so-called red flag law.

Supporters said the measure is needed in a state where the suicide rate is rising faster than elsewhere, while opponents argued the bill violates not only the right to own firearms but other constitutional guarantees.

The bill passed 201-176 and now goes to the Senate.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)