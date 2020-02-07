New Hampshire Senate passes home-grow medical marijuana bill

The New Hampshire Senate has passed a bill that would let qualified patients grow their own medical marijuana.

Rep. Tom Sherman, a Democrat from Rye, said dispensary costs can be prohibitive for patients and caregivers and that dispensaries sometimes don't carry the type of medical cannabis patients need to treat their conditions. Medical marijuana was legalized in 2013, but growing it for personal use is considered a felony offense.

The bill now heads to the House. A similar bill cleared the House and Senate last year but was vetoed by Gov. Chris Sununu. He cited public safety concerns.

