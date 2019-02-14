New Hampshire Senate passes paid family leave bill

The Democratic-led New Hampshire Senate has passed a paid family medical leave bill just as Republican Gov. Chris Sununu releases more details of his competing plan.

The plan the Senate approved Thursday offers up to 12 weeks of paid leave for state and nongovernment employees for the birth, adoption or fostering of a child, a serious illness not related to employment or the serious illness of a spouse or certain other relatives. It would require businesses to provide insurance or send 0.5 percent of employees' weekly wages to the state.

Sununu and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott recently introduced a voluntary program in which both states would cover the cost of up to six weeks of leave. Sununu released draft language of related legislation Thursday as part of his budget proposal.

