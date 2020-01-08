New Hampshire Senate raises age to buy tobacco products

The New Hampshire Senate has voted to raise the legal age for buying cigarettes and other tobacco products, even though the federal government has already done so.

The minimum age was raised to 21 nationwide as part of a spending bill enacted last month.

In New Hampshire, the minimum age had just increased from 18 to 19 on Jan. 1.

The state Senate on Wednesday voted 18-6 in favor of raising it further to 21.

Supporters said they want to ensure the legal age is set at 21 should the federal government lower it in the future.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)