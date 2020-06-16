New Hampshire Senate returns to Statehouse

The New Hampshire Senate is back at the Statehouse for the first time since the building shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, but not in its usual spot.

Tuesday’s session is being held in Representatives Hall instead of the Senate chamber to allow the 24 members to maintain social distancing.

Trying to make up for lost time, senators are expected to vote on nearly 200 bills, most of them combined into omnibus measures grouped by subject matter, such as health care, education and criminal justice.

Also on the agenda are several bills addressing the pandemic and others related to police.

