New Hampshire Senate supports tough PFAS standards

The New Hampshire Senate has given preliminary approval to several bills aimed at addressing concerns that a toxic chemical has contaminated the state's drinking water.

The Senate unanimously voted Thursday for a bill that would put into law standards that were approved last year for the potentially harmful chemicals known collectively as PFAS.

The Senate also approved setting up a $50 million loan fund for communities that find PFAS in their drinking water systems.

A supporter of the bill says it circumvents attempts to block the standards.

But a leading business group said it felt the issue should continue to be litigated in the courts.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)