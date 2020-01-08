New Hampshire Senate votes more study on minimum wage bill

The New Hampshire Senate has shelved a bill to establish and then gradually increase the minimum wage, but the debate will continue.

The state currently defaults to the federal minimum wage of $7.25. Lawmakers last year approved the creation of a state minimum wage of $10 this year and $12 in 2022, but Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed it.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted to further study a similar House bill it had held from last year. But Democrats plan to continue pushing the issue, arguing that they have a better shot given that the minimum wage just increased in three nearby states.

