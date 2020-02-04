New Hampshire State Police head to retire next month

The commanding officer of the New Hampshire State Police is planning to retire next month to spend more time with his family.

Christopher Wagner has spent 25 years with the state police and four as colonel of the division. Wagner said the decision was difficult. Wagner's retirement is effective March 2.

The Department of Safety said it appreciates Wagner's years of service and will identify qualified candidates to serve as the next director of state police.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

