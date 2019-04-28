New Hampshire State Police say man impersonated officer over phone

New Hampshire State Police are warning the public after a male impersonated an officer over the phone.

Police say a Amesbury, Massachusetts resident received the phone call on Friday from a man who identified himself as Trooper Connors, who doesn't exist.

The caller ID number was the number associated with the State Police barracks in Keene, (603) 223-4381.

The male said that one of the victim's relatives was under arrest and solicited the victim for bail money. The victim became suspicious of the call because the relative in question had passed away.

New Hampshire State Police say they sometimes contact the public by phone, but will properly identify themselves and their assigned Troop or Unit and will never solicit money.

Anyone looking to verify the authenticity of a trooper who has contacted them can do so by calling New Hampshire State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381.