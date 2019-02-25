New Hampshire Tech Alliance seeks next entrepreneur of year

The New Hampshire Tech Alliance is seeking its next Entrepreneur of the Year.

The application period is open for the 31st anniversary of the award program.

The award honors people who have made significant contributions to the advancement of technology-based businesses. Applicants can by any founder or senior-level manager of a New Hampshire business who's successfully organized, developed or managed a technology concept into a commercial product.

The application deadline is Thursday, April 25. The event will be held June 13 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Manchester.

