New Hampshire-Vermont bridge gets national historic listing

An 83-year-old bridge connecting New Hampshire and Vermont has been named to the National Register of Historic Places.

The 471-foot Lyme-East Thetford Bridge connects the towns of Lyme, New Hampshire, and East Thetford, Vermont, across the Connecticut River.

The bridge was built when changes in steel rolling technology made it possible to use sectional beams, making truss bridge construction faster and less expensive.

The American Bridge Company fabricated steel components for the bridge.

The company was the contractor for the original Memorial Bridge between Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Kittery, Maine.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)