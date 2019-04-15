New Hampshire adds office hours for REAL ID transactions

New Hampshire residents who want to get a new driver's license that complies with federal law now have more options.

Several New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles locations will be open starting Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon so residents can get such licenses.

Offices in Concord, Manchester, Nashua, Newport, Dover and Twin Mountain will be open every second Saturday of the month. Such transactions can be conducted at all locations during regular weekday hours.

The federal Real ID law strengthened rules for government-sanctioned identification.

Currently, getting REAL IDs is voluntary in New Hampshire.

But that ends October 2020.

That's when a REAL ID driver's license REAL ID non-driver identification card or passport will be required to board a plane for domestic flights or to enter a secure federal facility.

