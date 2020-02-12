New Hampshire again considers assisted-suicide bill

New Hampshire lawmakers are again considering the legalization of medically assisted suicide, though they've been unwilling in recent years to even study the issue.

Oregon became the first state to legalize medically assisted suicide in 1997, and since then, eight other states plus Washington, D.C., have done the same.

New Hampshire's House Judiciary Committee heard emotional testimony Wednesday from both supporters and opponents of a new bill that would allow adults diagnosed with terminal diseases to request prescription medication to end their lives.

