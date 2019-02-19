New Hampshire again considers death penalty repeal

New Hampshire lawmakers are once again considering a bill to repeal the death penalty, less than six months after failing to override Gov. Chris Sununu's veto of an identical measure.

The state hasn't executed anyone since 1939, and the repeal bill would not apply retroactively to Michael Addison, who killed Manchester Police Officer Michael Briggs in 2006 and is the state's only death row inmate. But supporters of capital punishment argue that courts may see it differently.

Two former attorneys general testified at a public hearing Tuesday. Kelly Ayotte, who went on to serve as U.S. senator, was the lead prosecutor in the Addison case and spoke against the bill. Former Attorney General Philip McLaughlin spoke against it, describing the wrongful arrest in the 1997 murder of a Hopkinton girl.

