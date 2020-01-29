New Hampshire airman among 2 killed in Afghanistan crash

The Pentagon has released the names of the two Air Force officers killed in the crash of their electronic surveillance plane in Afghanistan on Monday.

They are Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf, 30 of Hudson, New Hampshire, and Lt. Col. Paul K. Voss, 46, of Yigo, Guam.

Voss was based in Virginia, while Phaneuf was based in South Dakota.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but officials have said there is no indication that it was downed by hostile action.

The remains of the two airmen were recovered from the crash site in Ghazni province by American forces on Tuesday.

