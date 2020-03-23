New Hampshire announces 1st death from the coronavirus

New Hampshire officials have announced the first death from the coronavirus.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said Monday the Hillsborough County man was over the age of 60 and had multiple chronic health conditions. He died over the weekend.

More than 100 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. About a dozen have been hospitalized.

Also, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that Southern New Hampshire University will be the first of eight “clinical flex areas” set up around the state where COVID-19 patients who no longer need acute treatment can recover.

