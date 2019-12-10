New Hampshire attorney joins White House Committee

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) A New Hampshire attorney will be helping the White House make decisions about important pieces of history.
Rick St. Hilaire of Lebanon, N.H. is recognized worldwide for his ongoing work to protect cultural and religious heritage from looting and smuggling.
He's now bringing that experience to what's called the Cultural Property Advisory Committee.
The group advises President Trump on how to protect and preserve cultural heritage through cultural property agreements, including archaeology, history and art.