New Hampshire authorities issue flood watches

New Hampshire authorities say minor flooding is likely and moderate river flooding is possible due to combination of snowmelt and runoff from rainfall.

The National Weather Service has posted flood warnings for the Pemigewasset River at Woodstock Monday afternoon through the evening. Minor flooding is forecast.

Flood watches have been posted for Carroll, Coos, and Grafton counties through Tuesday morning.

Officials said residents should monitor local conditions, heed any evacuation requests from safety officials, and avoid driving through floodwaters on roads.

