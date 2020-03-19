New Hampshire ban on large gatherings challenged in court

Three people who planned to attend political and religious events are challenging New Hampshire's statewide ban on gatherings of 50 people or more to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

David Binford, Eric Couture and Holly Rae Beene filed a lawsuit Tuesday, the day after Republican Gov. Chris Sununu issued the order. They argue that there is no emergency, and that the governor is violating constitutional their rights. A spokesman for Sununu said Thursday that the order is consistent with actions taken across the country and is clearly within the governor's authority.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday.

