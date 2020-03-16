New Hampshire bans dine-in restaurant meals until April 7

Restaurants are being restricted to take-out and delivery, schools are shut down and courts are significantly scaling back in an effort to contain the coronavirus in New Hampshire.

As of Monday, nearly 20 people in New Hampshire have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday he's prohibiting dine-in eating and gatherings of more than 50 people until April 7.

Public schools are closed until April 3, nearly all court proceedings are halted, and several hospitals are delaying elective medical procedures to conserve supplies.

