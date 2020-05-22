New Hampshire beaches to open June 1 with restrictions

New Hampshire's coastal beaches will reopen for walking, swimming and other activity June 1, but parking will be limited and lounging will not be allowed in hopes of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement from Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday came as much of the state experienced its hottest weather of the year and just ahead of what usually is a busy holiday weekend for tourism.

Sununu also announced new rules regarding youth sports, child care and other sectors.

More than 4,000 New Hampshire residents have tested positive for the virus.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)