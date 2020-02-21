New Hampshire bill to require bottled water be chemical-free

A proposal in New Hampshire House would require bottled water companies to ensure their products meet the same standards as public drinking water in the state.

The bill, which received a hearing Friday, would apply to both New Hampshire bottlers and those out-of-state companies.

The move follows a scare last year in which high levels of PFAS chemicals were found in the bottled water of a Massachusetts company.

The water was sold in stores in New Hampshire and other states.

The company closed down in August over what it described as unwarranted attention and changing regulations.

