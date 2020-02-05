New Hampshire bill would help pay for towns' PFAS compliance

A New Hampshire bill that would help communities cover costs associated with new drinking water standards got bipartisan support from lawmakers.

A Senate committee voted Tuesday in favor of setting up a $50 million loan fund to help cover local compliance costs for new limits on perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, potentially toxic chemicals collectively called PFAS.

The loans would help communities cover the costs of complying with the new standards if they ever take effect.

Regulators have estimated that complying with the standards could cost towns tens of millions of dollars.

The new standards went into effect in October, but are on hold under a court injunction.

