New Hampshire bills target ferrets, foxes, feral swine

New Hampshire lawmakers are considering more than a dozen bills focused on animals, including measures to ban the declawing of cats or the docking of dog tails.

But three bills before a House committee Tuesday were about killing other species.

One would repeal a prohibiting on hunting with ferrets, another would create a safari hunting license for those taking elk and boar at a private game reserve, and a third would lower the bar for killing animals that damage crops or other property.

The state Fish and Game department opposed the third bill and raised objections to the others.

