New Hampshire board accepts funding for vaccination database

The New Hampshire Executive Council has voted to accept a $1.5 million grant in order to create an “immunization information system.”

According to documents from the state's Department of Health and Human Services, the grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will allow the state to gather data to improve vaccination rates.

Officials say New Hampshire is the only state without a system in place.

The Concord Monitor reports activists gathered to express issues with how this same project was handled previously.

In 2014, the government had a contract to create a similar system that wasn't fully implemented.

