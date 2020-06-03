New Hampshire candidates urged to file paperwork by mail

Candidates can start signing up for New Hampshire’s Sept. 8 state primary, but they’re being encouraged to do so by mail because of concerns about the coronavirus.

For those who want to sign up in person, the secretary of state's office is setting up a table outside the Statehouse, or candidates can go inside but under social distancing restrictions.

Meanwhile, a group that celebrates those who hike 48 New Hampshire mountains will resume counting ascents June 6. The Appalachian Mountain Club Four Thousand Footer Committee said in April that it would not count any ascents while the state was under a stay-at-home.

