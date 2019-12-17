New Hampshire city considers allowing refugee resettlement

A New Hampshire city is considering whether to allow refugees to resettle there.

Officials say the potential move by the Lebanon City Council would largely be symbolic as refugees are likely to go to more populated cities like Manchester, Nashua and Concord. The council will discuss the issue at a meeting Wednesday.

Under an executive order from the Trump administration, state and local governments are required to give approval before refugees can be housed there.

Gov. Chris Sununu gave his consent in November, but individual communities can decide whether to opt in. Manchester, New Hampshire's largest city, recently voted to support refugee resettlement there.

