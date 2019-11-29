New Hampshire communities get development funding

Members of New Hampshire’s Democratic congressional delegation say two counties will get more than $300,000 in federal grants for rural community development.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Rep. Annie Kuster say the Northern Forest Center will receive $188,547 to expand broadband access and digital literacy in Lancaster, in Coos County. Lancaster will also receive $17,500 to purchase a new police vehicle to allow it to respond to emergencies in the White Mountains area.

Northumberland will receive $50,000 for the Groveton ambulance department to purchase improved defibrillator technology that will help treat patients who suffer heart attacks or overdoses.

In Cheshire County, the Southwestern Community Services in Keene will receive $60,000 to help low-income residents make safety and energy efficiency improvements to their homes.

