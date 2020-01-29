New Hampshire considers anti-abortion bills

New Hampshire is among the least restrictive states when it comes to abortion, but lawmakers are considering a package of bills that would swing the state far in the other direction.

With a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, anti-abortion lawmakers and activists across the country have been pushing near-total bans on the procedure.

The New Hampshire Judiciary Committee heard testimony Wednesday on four abortion bills, including one that would ban abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

Similar laws in other states have been blocked by courts.

