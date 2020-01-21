New Hampshire considers importing Canadian drugs

A proposal to import prescription drugs from Canada to New Hampshire is attracting bipartisan support at the Statehouse.

The bill is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Dan Feltes, who is running for governor, and has the backing of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. Both testified in support of the bill at a public hearing Tuesday.

If the bill passes, New Hampshire would follow Maine, Vermont and other states that have passed legislation to set up importation programs with Canada.

And in December, the Trump administration unveiled a proposed regulation that would allow states to import many brand name drugs from Canada.

