A two-car crash is being investigated after police say the cars hit each other head on.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 123 and Old Drewsville Rd. in Drewsville, New Hampshire.

The two 19-year-old drivers were taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash could have something to do with the intersection, but they're asking anyone who saw it to call police.