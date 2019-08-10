New Hampshire creates Dairy Premium Fund to help farmers

Hundreds of farms have gone under over the last few decades in Vermont, and New Hampshire so they hope it could change that trend.

Dairy farm / Photo: Pixabay / (Source: MGN)

In New Hampshire, there's a new fund supported by customers who are paying more for milk.

"It's going rough, very rough," Dairy farmer Dan Bailey said.

The second-generation farmer has been milking cows his entire life, but he fears his small operation of about 30 years may not be around much longer.

"It's too much debt," Bailey said. "Selling off stuff we shouldn't have to stay afloat, and just don't have enough money to go around."

The troubles are not just specific to his farm. During the 1980s, New Hampshire had around 500 diary farms, but now there's only 96.

"Thankfully prices have come up a little bit but that's not even beginning to make them whole, or is it making up for the losses that they have suffered over the last four years," the Department of Agriculture, Markets & Food Commissioner Shawn Jasper said.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu signed a bill that is designed to give some relief.

The law creates a dairy premium fund supported by shoppers who buy New Hampshire produced milk at a higher price.

That cash would then be distributed back to farms to help make ends meet.

The state is still working on the logo that highlights the local milk and lining up retailers to sell it.

"Our ask for them initially is to allow us to come into their stores and promote the brand," Jasper said. "We figure out a way for the consumers to let their store managers know that they want the product."

Bailey says he's glad the state is trying to do something.

He says the consequence of not doing so could be dire.

"They can't let the little farms go because that is the backbone of the New England states," Bailey said.

Officials behind the program say it is now up to the consumer who will determine its fate.

If shoppers support their local farms in the stores, the program will be successful.