New Hampshire crews rescue injured hiker in Lincoln

New Hampshire Fish and Game says rescue crews carried an injured hiker down the Lonesome Lake Trail in Lincoln to safety.

Authorities say 19-year-old Yasibelle Quinonez, of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, was hiking with friends Tuesday when she fell and injured her leg.

Quinonez was unable to continue and someone in her group called for help at around 9 p.m.

Rescuers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team and conservation officers from Fish and Game used a litter to carry her to a waiting ambulance.

