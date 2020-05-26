New Hampshire expands virus testing to more workers

As more businesses reopen, New Hampshire is offering coronavirus testing workers who have prolonged contact with colleagues or members of the public while on the job.

The new category is in addition to others who have become eligible in recent weeks, including anyone with even mild symptoms of COVID-19 as well as health care workers, child care workers, people over age 60 and those with certain health conditions.

While the percentage of positive tests has declined in recent weeks, officials are closely watching the numbers to gauge the effects of reopening some businesses two weeks ago.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)