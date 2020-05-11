New Hampshire files notice of appeal on voter registration law

The state has filed a notice of appeal with the New Hampshire Supreme Court over a judge’s decision to strike down as unconstitutional a law that added more steps to the voter registration process.

The New Hampshire Democratic Party and the League of Women Voters sued Secretary of State William Gardner and Attorney General Gordon MacDonald over the 2017 law, saying it was confusing and created a two-tier system with added paperwork for those who register within 30 days of an election.

Supporters said the law ensured that people are registered in the correct city, town or ward, and that no one was prevented from voting.

A judge agreed with the plaintiffs.

